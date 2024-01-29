3 Montrealers facing multiple charges following traffic stop, seizure of stolen credit cards in Napanee, Ont.

OTTAWA
    Items seized, including suspected stolen credit cards, during a traffic stop of a 2023 Porsche Cayenne clocked going 150km/h on Hwy. 401 in Napanee, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (OPP handout) Items seized, including suspected stolen credit cards, during a traffic stop of a 2023 Porsche Cayenne clocked going 150km/h on Hwy. 401 in Napanee, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (OPP handout)
    Three people from Montreal are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Napanee, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police says.

    Police say on Saturday and shortly after 6 p.m., an OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 401 when a 2023 Porsche Cayenne clocked 150km/h. When the car was pulled over, the officer detected cannabis and found a knife and five suspected stolen credit cards -- upon searching the car.

    As a result, the driver, along with the other two passengers were arrested, police say.

    While the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver received a 30 day Ontario driver’s licence suspension in addition to several charges, OPP adds.

    Cunha-Anastacio Bruno Alexander, 27, has been charged with, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, drive motor vehicle - preform stunt - excessive speed, drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and drive motor vehicle - no licence.

    Niyonkuru Samputu, 28, has been charged with possession of a credit card, possession of credit card data, possession property obtained by crime under $5000 and identity theft - obtain or possess another person’s identity information.

    Meanwhile, 27-year-old Steven Achille has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

    The three suspects were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on March 5.

     

