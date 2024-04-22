3 children taken to hospital after truck collides with school bus in Russell, Ont.

Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on a highway in Russell, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicles collided on Route 400 at around 4:15 p.m., about 40 kilometres south of Ottawa.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the school bus attempted to enter the highway and collided with an eastbound transport truck.

In addition to the driver, police say, there were three students on the school bus. All were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck were not injured.

A section of Route 400 remains closed at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area

Paramedics and firefighters are on scene with members of the Russell County OPP.

