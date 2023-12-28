2nd body of teen who fell through ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa found
Ottawa police say two teens have died after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end.
Emergency crews responded to a call at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for four youth who had fallen through the ice along Nicolls Island Road near Manotick.
Police say two youths were rescued by first responders and transported to hospital. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were treated for mild hypothermia, according to paramedics.
Police say they found the body of one of the teens after a rescue mission in "very difficult conditions" overnight. A GoFundMe page identified the victim as 17-year-old Ahmed Haitham.
In an update on Thursday evening, police confirmed they found the body of a second teenager, who had been missing since last night. CTV News has independently confirmed the victim as 17-year-old Riley Cotter.
"Following an extensive search effort, the Ottawa Police Service Marine Unit has recovered the body of the second deceased youth who went missing in the Rideau River last night," a news release by Ottawa Police said.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss. This incident profoundly impacts us all, and our hearts go out to those who are grieving."
Search crews used an underwater submersible to look for a missing 16-year-old who fell through the ice. (Peter Carlson/CTV News)The GoFundMe set up for Ahmed Haitham said he had aspirations in becoming a police officer.
"Ahmed and his friends had went out to skate at Nicolls Island. Only a few nights after a green Christmas, the ice had been melting due to warmer weather," the GoFundMe page said.
"Ahmed arrived at the river and was only trying to enjoy his winter break with his friends. When he arrived at the river and put on his skates, he took a few steps on the ice and unfortunately the ice broke."
The page says Ahmed and his friends 'fought for their lives' and were wearing heavy winter pants, jackets and heavy skates.
Search crews continued to look for a teen who fell through the ice on Wednesday evening. (Peter Carlson/CTV News)Carly Roome, a resident who made the 9-1-1 call, says one of the teens came to the door of her childhood home and asked her for help.
"He knocked on our door and rang our doorbell and was just saying his friend fell through the ice and he needed help," she said.
"We called in and drove him back up to the bridge and his sister was there so we just waited for the police to arrive."
Roome says she stayed with the teen for a while and waited for police to arrive.
“I’m really shaken up. I feel really bad for the kid that lost his friend," she said.
"He ran all the way to our house and I really feel for him. I think he did everything that he could. And he did all the right things to try to save his friend."
An Ottawa police officer was transported to hospital with a dive-related injury, according to paramedics.
Ottawa has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures through December, with five straight days of temperatures above 0 C. The temperature hit 6.6 C on Tuesday and 4.1 C on Wednesday.
The tragedy comes amid a spate of similar incidents across the country.
RCMP in Alberta confirmed this week that a family of three died after falling through thin ice while riding their UTV in the lead-up to Christmas.
A four-year-old girl also fell into a river in Quebec last week. Her body has not been found.
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding residents to use caution and assess ice and its quality before venturing out onto a frozen lake or river.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second body found after teens fall through Rideau River ice: police
Police in Ottawa say a second body has been found by divers after four teens fell through ice into the Rideau River.
Maine's top election official removes Trump from 2024 ballot
Maine's top election official has removed former U.S. president Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, in a surprising decision based on the 14th Amendment's 'insurrectionist ban.'
Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
Depression, low socioeconomic status, social isolation: Inside the 15 risk factors for young-onset dementia
When a person younger than 65 years old begins to show signs of dementia, the first thing we tend to point to is family history. But genetics isn't the only factor that could increase the risk of young-onset dementia, according to a new study which has identified as many as 15.
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Man speaks out after video of arrest at pro-Palestinian protest surfaces
Adam Melanson, the man arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier this month, is speaking out for the first time through a statement released by his lawyer.
First Canadian float in 35 years to take part in historic Rose Parade
One of America's biggest New Year's Day spectacles will have a Canadian touch to start off 2024, with a rare float entry from a Toronto-based not-for-profit.
FAE ends teachers' strike, confirms tentative deal with Quebec will go to members for final vote
A union representing 40 per cent of Quebec teachers has reached a deal in principle with the government and is ending a strike that has shut around 800 schools since Nov. 23.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
Atlantic
-
Community reaction after stop-work order lifted at Donkin Coal Mine
Around five and a half months after the Donkin Mine was shut down following a pair of roof falls back in July, a stop-work order at the facility has finally been lifted.
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
Premier Dennis King sees weather, health care as biggest issues facing P.E.I.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King talks with CTV's Todd Battis about issues facing the province, including storms and health care.
Toronto
-
Man speaks out after video of arrest at pro-Palestinian protest surfaces
Adam Melanson, the man arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier this month, is speaking out for the first time through a statement released by his lawyer.
-
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed at Sheppard West Station
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a North York TTC subway station that left a teenager injured.
-
65-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
A 65-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Little Portugal neighbourhood Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
FAE ends teachers' strike, confirms tentative deal with Quebec will go to members for final vote
A union representing 40 per cent of Quebec teachers has reached a deal in principle with the government and is ending a strike that has shut around 800 schools since Nov. 23.
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Woman dies in head-on collision in Saint-Thomas, Que.
Provincial police say a woman died Thursday evening in a head-on collision in Quebec's Lanaudiere region.
Northern Ontario
-
Body recovered from Cochrane area house fire
Ontario Provincial Police say they have recovered a body from the recent house fire in Fournier Township.
-
Pothole machine in Sudbury offers high-quality repairs, but low production
The city’s Python 5000 does a great job repairing potholes, but it’s a high-maintenance machine that depends on weather and replacement parts to operate successfully.
-
Safe consumption sites in Timmins, Sudbury looking for stop-gap measures to stay open
The safe consumption site in Timmins gets three month temporary extension to stay open after hospital comes forward with funding. Sudbury waiting for news past Jan 31.
London
-
'Could hear the windows buckling': St. Thomas, Ont. tenants evacuated after apartment collapsed
Fifteen people are out of their homes after the foundation of small apartment building collapsed late Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Conversation with Mayor Morgan Part 1: Homelessness, communication, and housing
In a year-end interview with CTV News, London Mayor Josh Morgan opens up about his greatest challenge of 2023.
-
Injured snowy owl rescued in Huron County
Huron County OPP responded to a report of an injured owl in Bayfield on Dec. 28.
Winnipeg
-
Former cabinet ministers say PCs tried to push through silica sand mine after election loss
Two former progressive conservative cabinet ministers say their own government tried to push through a controversial silica sand mining project just days before the new NDP government was officially sworn in.
-
Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'
The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.
-
Man arrested, charged for bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP charged a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurants
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Why some are struggling to find jobs despite an overall strong labour market
The hunt for work remains challenging for some groups in Waterloo Region, but economic experts say overall the labour market is relatively strong.
-
Man who brought OHL hockey to Guelph dead at 96
Joe Holody is being remembered as an architect of Guelph’s hockey landscape.
Calgary
-
'Disheartening for our community': 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack
A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.
-
2 charged in connection with Calgary cocaine bust
Two people are facing a dozen charges in a drug trafficking investigation that saw the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
-
Dash cam footage shows van burst into flames in a Saskatoon parking lot
Saskatoon firefighters say they don’t know what caused a van to burst into flames in a Cabela’s parking lot on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon recruiting Aussie paramedics to help with record emergency calls
Amid a record year for emergency calls, Saskatoon’s ambulance service has turned to Australia for a pool of new recruits.
Edmonton
-
'I was trying to get away': Kingsway Mall shooting victim says he may never recover
A man who was shot outside an Edmonton shopping mall earlier this month says he doesn't know if he'll ever fully recover from his injuries.
-
Moose family spends day on Edmonton home's lawn
A mother moose and her two calves spent much of Thursday hanging out outside a north Edmonton residence.
-
Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Ryley, Alta.
A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision Thursday near Ryley, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Overpass strike is B.C. company's sixth 'infrastructure' crash in 2 years: ministry
The province has taken all 65 trucks in a company's fleet off of the road following Thursday's crash into an overpass in Delta.
-
Teen dies after crashing riding lawnmower: Nanaimo RCMP
A 14-year-old has died after the sit-down lawnmower he was driving crashed on Vancouver Island, according to authorities.
-
Could 2024 bring a transit strike to Metro Vancouver?
The union representing more than 180 Lower Mainland transit workers says its employees are underpaid and overworked.
Regina
-
Fire crews respond to blaze at Wheat City Metals in Regina
Fire crews were called out to Wheat City Metals in Regina for a report of a fire on Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman from Calgary facing charges in fatal hit and run in Regina
A woman from Calgary, Alta. is facing charges stemming from a fatal hit and run in Regina in the early hours of Dec. 2.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.