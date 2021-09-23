OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, a significant drop from the 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Across Ontario, there are 677 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. It's the fourth straight day with fewer than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Health officials reported 136 in Toronto, 76 in Peel Region and 73 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 677 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, 529 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated. A total of 148 cases involve fully vaccinated Ontario residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 181 of the 193 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 2,604 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on September 21.

A total of 3,577 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sept. 21.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION