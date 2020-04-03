29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 11:23AM EDT
OTTAWA -- There are 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
The Ontario Ministry of Health’s 10:30 a.m. Friday report shows there are now 281 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. No other details were released
Ottawa Public Health reported 252 laboratory confirmed cases on Thursday, including three deaths.
Here is a look at the number of cases of COVID-19 in health units across eastern Ontario (According to the Ontario Ministry of Health):
Ottawa Public Health: 281 cases
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health: 48
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 38
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7