OTTAWA -- Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Sunday.

In its daily update, Ottawa Public Health announced there are now 345 lab confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa, including four deaths.

The fourth death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa was announced on Saturday. In a statement Saturday evening, OPH said “the death is not related to an outbreak in an institution. To respect the person and their family’s privacy we will not be providing greater details on this case.”

Thirty people are currently in hospital for treatment, with 15 people in an Intensive Care Unit.

Forty-two people have recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive.

In a report released Sunday afternoon, Ottawa Public Health said the median age of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 48-years-old, with the youngest case involving a one-year-old child.

Ottawa Public Health also has a breakdown of confirmed exposure for the COVID-19 cases:

Travel only: 47 cases

Travel and contact with a COVID-19 case: 13

Contact with a COVID-19 case only: 37

No travel and no known contact with a known case: 22

Undetermined/pending transmission: 226

223 new cases in one week

Ottawa Public Health has reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since last Sunday. There were 122 lab confirmed cases in Ottawa on Sunday, March 29.

On Friday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney told reporters that the majority of the increase in cases was due to the backlog of tests.