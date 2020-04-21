OTTAWA -- One-quarter of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to retirement homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals across the capital.

Ottawa Public Health released new data listing all the COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across Ottawa. A COVID-19 outbreak is declared in a long-term care home and retirement home when one staff member or resident tests positive for novel coronavirus.

The statistics show 180 residents and patients and 47 staff members in long-term care facilities, retirement homes and hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19. That means 227 of the 899 confirmed cases of the confirmed COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to the facilities.

Ottawa Public Health says 16 of the 25 people who died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa were residents of long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Five residents of Montfort Long-term Care Centre have died from COVID-19. Four residents at Promenade Retirement Residence in Orleans have died due to COVID-19 complications. Three residents at Carlingview Manor and two residents at Madonna Care Community have died due to COVID-19.

A patient at both the Ottawa Hospital General Campus and University of Ottawa Heart Institute have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Ottawa’s long-term care facilities, retirement homes and hospitals (Source: Ottawa Public Health)

Barrhaven Manor: One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Carlingviewing Manor: 36 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Three residents died due to COVID-19 complications.

Cite Parkway: One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Elisabeth Bruyere Residence at Bruyere: One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Garden Terrace: One staff member and one resident tested positive for COVID-19

Garry J. Armstrong: One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Laurier Manor: 38 residents and 5 staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Madonna Care Community: 31 residents and 4 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents died due to COVID-19.

Maison Accueil-Sagesse: Two residents tested positive for COVID-19

Manoir Marochel: Eight residents and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Maplewood Retirement Community: Ten residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Long-Term Care Centre: 33 residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Five residents have died due to COVID-19 complications

Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre: One resident tested positive for COVID-19

Promenade Retirement Residence: 11 residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Four residents have died due to complications linked to COVID-19.

Starwood: Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus (5 West/BMT): Four patients and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident died due to COVID-19.

University of Ottawa Heart Institute (H5): Two patients tested positive for COVID-19. One patient died due to COVID-19.

Villa Marconi: One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Waterford Retirement: One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Resolved outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Montfort Hospital (3C): One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Hospital (ICU): One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Hospital (Ancillary Staff): One staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Park Place: One resident tested positive for COVID-19

Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus: One patient tested positive for COVID-19