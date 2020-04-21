OTTAWA -- There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while the number of people being treated in hospital has declined.

Ottawa Public Health announced 42 new cases of novel coronavirus, and zero new deaths linked to the virus in its daily epidemiology update.

Ottawa has seen 899 cases of COVID-19, and 25 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Monday afternoon, 35 people were being treated in Ottawa hospitals for COVID-19, including ten in the intensive care unit. There were 37 people being treated in hospital on Sunday.

Of the 899 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, 122 involve health care workers and first responders.

Ottawa Public Health reports 372 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus

Source of COVID-19 transmission

The daily epidemiology update shows 48 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a known case of novel coronavirus.

According to the statistics, 434 of the 899 cases are linked to contact with a case.

Community transmission of the virus is linked to 19 per cent of the cases.

Ottawa Public Health says 170 of the 899 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa have no travel history and no known contact with a known case of novel coronavirus.