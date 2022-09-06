Strawberry Meringue Cake

Also known as Brita cake, this Finnish vanilla cake meringue combo appears difficult to make, but it’s not. Don’t worry if it’s not perfect looking, it will taste delicious with juicy fresh Ontario strawberries.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Baking Time: 22 minutes

Chilling Time: up to 4 hours

Serves 8

Ingredients

3 Ontario Eggs, at room temperature

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup (150 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk

Meringue Layer:

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

1 cup (250 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries

Draw a 12- x 7-inch (30 x 18 cm) rectangle on parchment paper; turn over and line a baking sheet. Set aside.

Separate eggs, placing yolks in small bowl and whites in medium bowl. In separate small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. In large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter with 2/3 cup (150 mL) of sugar until creamy. Beat in yolks, one at a time, scraping down sides until well blended. Beat in half the flour mixture followed by milk and remaining flour mixture, scraping down sides as needed. Scrape onto the parchment paper-lined baking sheet and spread to fit the traced rectangle.

Meringue: Using clean beaters and bowl, beat egg whites until frothy. Beat in granulated sugar, 2 tbsp (25 mL) at a time; until stiff glossy peaks form. Carefully spread over cake batter. Bake in 325°F (160°C) oven for 20 to 22 minutes or until meringue is very pale golden and a skewer inserted through cake comes out clean. Cool completely on baking sheet on rack. Trim cake to make a rectangle. Cut cake in half crosswise to form two pieces. With large flat metal spatula, carefully transfer half of the cake to flat serving plate, meringue side up.

In medium chilled bowl, using electric mixer, whip cream with vanilla until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream on cake layer. Scatter 2 cups (500 mL) of the strawberries over top. Top with second cake layer. Cover and refrigerate up to 4 hours. Just before serving scatter with remaining strawberries.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving