

Foodland Ontario





Sweet apples and maple syrup team up with spiced rum for a taste of the islands in this easy and delicious warm saucy dessert.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 3 minutes

Baking Time: 35 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

Rum Sauce:

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) boiling water

1/2 cup (125 mL) firmly packed brown sugar

1/3 cup (75 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1/4 cup (50 mL) butter

3 tbsp (45 mL) spiced rum

Pudding:

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (175 mL) firmly packed brown sugar

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, melted

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) diced Ontario Apple (Empire, McIntosh or Spartan)

Rum Sauce: In small saucepan, over medium heat, whisk together water, sugar, maple syrup, butter and rum until sugar is dissolved and butter is melted, about 3 minutes. Set rum sauce aside.

Pudding: Grease 8-cup (2 L) shallow baking dish. In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. In small bowl, stir together milk and butter; pour over dry ingredients and stir to combine. Fold in apple; spread mixture into prepared dish.

Pour rum sauce slowly over the back of large spoon over batter. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until golden brown and firm to the touch in centre, 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand at least 5 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 12 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 77 grams

CALORIES: 440

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 510 mg