Self-Saucing Apple and Spiced Rum Pudding
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:17PM EDT
Sweet apples and maple syrup team up with spiced rum for a taste of the islands in this easy and delicious warm saucy dessert.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 3 minutes
Baking Time: 35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Rum Sauce:
- 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) boiling water
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) butter
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) spiced rum
Pudding:
- 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) firmly packed brown sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking soda
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, melted
- 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) diced Ontario Apple (Empire, McIntosh or Spartan)
Rum Sauce: In small saucepan, over medium heat, whisk together water, sugar, maple syrup, butter and rum until sugar is dissolved and butter is melted, about 3 minutes. Set rum sauce aside.
Pudding: Grease 8-cup (2 L) shallow baking dish. In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. In small bowl, stir together milk and butter; pour over dry ingredients and stir to combine. Fold in apple; spread mixture into prepared dish.
Pour rum sauce slowly over the back of large spoon over batter. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until golden brown and firm to the touch in centre, 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand at least 5 minutes before serving.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):
PROTEIN: 3 grams
FAT: 12 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 77 grams
CALORIES: 440
FIBRE: 1 gram
SODIUM: 510 mg