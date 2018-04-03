

Foodland Ontario





Jerk pulled pork is the perfect filling for tacos. Just one pork shoulder roast and maple syrup paired with classic jerk spices can serve a crowd.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 2-1/2 hours

Serves 6 to 8

Jerk Sauce:

1 cup (250 mL) passata (strained tomatoes)

1/2 cup (125 mL) each Ontario Maple Syrup and water

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

2 tbsp (25 mL) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) Scotch bonnet sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) each ground allspice and dried thyme leaves

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg and salt

Pork:

4-1/2 lb (2 kg) boneless Ontario Pork Shoulder Roast

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1 Ontario Carrot, chopped

1 cup (250 mL) water

24 small corn or flour tortillas

Toppings:

3 cups (750 mL) shredded Ontario Red Cabbage

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) grated Ontario Carrots

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped green onions

Jerk Sauce: In small saucepan, over medium-high heat, whisk together passata, maple syrup, water, butter, soy sauce, Scotch bonnet sauce, allspice, thyme, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Cook until mixture bubbles and thickens slightly, about 5 minutes; set aside.

Pork: In large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown roast, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add onion and carrot, water and 1/2 cup (125 mL) the reserved Jerk Sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until meat falls apart easily, about 2 hours.

Remove roast from liquid, place in serving dish and allow to cool slightly. Strain carrot and onion from cooking liquid; set aside. Reserve 1 cup (250 mL) of the liquid. Using two forks, shred pork, discarding excess fat. Add 1 cup (250 mL) of the reserved Jerk Sauce, reserved cooked carrot and onion and reserved cooking liquid, mix well.

To serve, warm tortillas, top each with 2 heaping tbsp (25 mL) shredded pork mixture, drizzle with 2 tsp (10 mL) reserved Jerk Sauce.

Toppings: Top each with desired amounts of cabbage, carrots and green onions.

Tip: For slow-cooker omit the 1 cup (250 mL) water; cook covered on High for 4 hours.

Nutritional Information:

1 Taco

PROTEIN: 18 grams

FAT: 10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 36 grams

CALORIES: 310

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 450 mg