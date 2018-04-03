Sweet Jerk Pulled Pork Tacos
Foodland Ontario
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:17PM EDT
Jerk pulled pork is the perfect filling for tacos. Just one pork shoulder roast and maple syrup paired with classic jerk spices can serve a crowd.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 2-1/2 hours
Serves 6 to 8
Jerk Sauce:
- 1 cup (250 mL) passata (strained tomatoes)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) each Ontario Maple Syrup and water
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) soy sauce
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Scotch bonnet sauce
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) each ground allspice and dried thyme leaves
- 1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg and salt
Pork:
- 4-1/2 lb (2 kg) boneless Ontario Pork Shoulder Roast
- 1 Ontario Onion, chopped
- 1 Ontario Carrot, chopped
- 1 cup (250 mL) water
- 24 small corn or flour tortillas
Toppings:
- 3 cups (750 mL) shredded Ontario Red Cabbage
- 2-1/2 cups (625 mL) grated Ontario Carrots
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped green onions
Jerk Sauce: In small saucepan, over medium-high heat, whisk together passata, maple syrup, water, butter, soy sauce, Scotch bonnet sauce, allspice, thyme, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Cook until mixture bubbles and thickens slightly, about 5 minutes; set aside.
Pork: In large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown roast, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add onion and carrot, water and 1/2 cup (125 mL) the reserved Jerk Sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until meat falls apart easily, about 2 hours.
Remove roast from liquid, place in serving dish and allow to cool slightly. Strain carrot and onion from cooking liquid; set aside. Reserve 1 cup (250 mL) of the liquid. Using two forks, shred pork, discarding excess fat. Add 1 cup (250 mL) of the reserved Jerk Sauce, reserved cooked carrot and onion and reserved cooking liquid, mix well.
To serve, warm tortillas, top each with 2 heaping tbsp (25 mL) shredded pork mixture, drizzle with 2 tsp (10 mL) reserved Jerk Sauce.
Toppings: Top each with desired amounts of cabbage, carrots and green onions.
Tip: For slow-cooker omit the 1 cup (250 mL) water; cook covered on High for 4 hours.
Nutritional Information:
1 Taco
PROTEIN: 18 grams
FAT: 10 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 36 grams
CALORIES: 310
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 450 mg