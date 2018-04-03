

Foodland Ontario





This recipe uses prepared pizza dough instead of traditional pastry. The signature yellow colouring usually worked into the pastry is simply brushed on the pizza dough before baking.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Baking Time: 18 minutes

Makes 6

Spice Mix:

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cumin

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground allspice and salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper and crushed red pepper flakes

Filling:

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped Ontario Onion

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

3/4 cup (175 mL) coconut milk

1/4 cup (50 mL) each diced Ontario Carrot and Ontario Potato

1/2 cup (125 mL) each frozen Ontario Green Peas and Ontario Corn, thawed

1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded Ontario Green Cabbage

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 lb (500 g) frozen pizza dough, thawed

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground turmeric

Spice Mix: In small bowl, combine cumin, allspice, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne and red pepper flakes; set aside.

Filling: In large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium-low heat. Add onion and 2 tsp (10 mL) of the Spice Mix, cook until onion is softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 2 minutes. Stir in coconut milk, carrot and potato, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until carrot and potato are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in peas, corn, cabbage, lemon juice and thyme; cover and cook until cabbage is wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

On lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/8-inch (3 mm) thickness. Using 6-inch (15 cm) pastry cutter, cut 6 circles from dough, rerolling scraps as needed. Divide filling between circles, spooning mixture into centre of one side of each circle, leaving about 1/8-inch (3 mm) border. Fold dough over to make a half-moon; brush edges lightly with water, press edges to seal. In small bowl, combine remaining oil and turmeric; brush over each patty.

Place patties on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until golden brown, 15 to18 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Information:

1 Patty

PROTEIN: 8 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 48 grams

CALORIES: 350

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 545 mg