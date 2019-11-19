Roasted Pears with Delicata Squash
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 10:45AM EST
INGREDIENTS
- 1 small delicata squash (about 12 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 Red Anjou USA Pears, halved, cored, and cut into 6 wedges
- 8 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (keep any loose leaves)
- 3 large shallots, peeled, trimmed, and quartered lengthwise in half or quarters
- 1/4 cup fresh pomegranate arils
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Halve the squash lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick moon-shaped slices.
- Whisk together the olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the squash, pears, Brussels sprouts, and shallots and toss to coat evenly.
- Spread the mixture on a large rimmed baking sheet in a single layer with the cut sides down. Roast tender and browned on one side, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Loosen the pears and vegetables from the baking pan with a firm spatula and toss them all together. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the pomegranate arils. Serve hot or at room temperature.