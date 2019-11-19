INGREDIENTS

  • 1 small delicata squash (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 Red Anjou USA Pears, halved, cored, and cut into 6 wedges
  • 8 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (keep any loose leaves)
  • 3 large shallots, peeled, trimmed, and quartered lengthwise in half or quarters
  • 1/4 cup fresh pomegranate arils

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Halve the squash lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick moon-shaped slices.
  2. Whisk together the olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the squash, pears, Brussels sprouts, and shallots and toss to coat evenly.
  3. Spread the mixture on a large rimmed baking sheet in a single layer with the cut sides down. Roast tender and browned on one side, 20 to 25 minutes.
  4. Loosen the pears and vegetables from the baking pan with a firm spatula and toss them all together. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the pomegranate arils. Serve hot or at room temperature.