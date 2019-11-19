INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
  • 4 firm-ripe pears such as d'Anjou or Bosc (about 2 1/2 lb. total)
  • 1/2 rinsed lemon (about 2 oz. total), thinly sliced (ends discarded)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

DIRECTIONS

  1. Sort cranberries and discard stems and any bruised or decayed fruit. Rinse and drain berries. Peel pears; cut in half and core. In a 2- to 2 1/2-quart baking dish, combine cranberries, pears, and lemon slices.
  2. In a 1- to 2-quart pan over medium-high heat, stir sugar, vinegar, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and 1/2 cup water until mixture boils and sugar is dissolved. Pour over fruit. Cover dish tightly with foil.
  3. Bake in a 350° regular or convection oven until pears are tender when pierced, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve warm or at room temperature.