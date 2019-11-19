Holiday Poached Pears
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
- 4 firm-ripe pears such as d'Anjou or Bosc (about 2 1/2 lb. total)
- 1/2 rinsed lemon (about 2 oz. total), thinly sliced (ends discarded)
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
DIRECTIONS
- Sort cranberries and discard stems and any bruised or decayed fruit. Rinse and drain berries. Peel pears; cut in half and core. In a 2- to 2 1/2-quart baking dish, combine cranberries, pears, and lemon slices.
- In a 1- to 2-quart pan over medium-high heat, stir sugar, vinegar, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and 1/2 cup water until mixture boils and sugar is dissolved. Pour over fruit. Cover dish tightly with foil.
- Bake in a 350° regular or convection oven until pears are tender when pierced, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve warm or at room temperature.