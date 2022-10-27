Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes with Italian Meringue Frosting

Delightful little bites to enjoy with a light airy frosting that is easy to make. Be sure to garnish these delicious cupcakes with an extra special sprinkle of edible gold flakes or coloured sugar.

Ready In: 35 min.

Prep: 20 min.

Cook: 15 min.

24 Servings

Ingredients

Cupcakes

1 ⅓ cups cake and pastry flour, sifted

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ cup buttermilk

¼ cup butter, melted

1 egg

1 tbsp red food colouring

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

edible gold flakes or sugar (for garnish)

Italian Meringue Frosting

⅓ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup water

2 egg whites

pinch cream of tartar

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

Instructions

Cupcake: In a large bowl, whisk together cake and pastry flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda; set aside.

In another small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, melted butter, egg, food colouring and vanilla. Pour over flour mixture and whisk until smooth and well-combined.

Divide batter among greased or paper-lined mini muffin tins and bake in preheated 350 F (180 C) oven for about 15 minutes or until toothpick in centre comes out clean. Remove from pan and let cool completely on rack.

Italian Meringue Frosting: In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Let mixture boil for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat egg whites with cream of tartar until soft peaks form. While beating, add the hot sugar syrup in a steady stream and beat for about 5 minutes or until glossy stiff peaks form. Beat in vanilla.

Frost the cupcakes and sprinkle with gold flakes or sugar as desired.

Tip: Once frosted, store cupcakes in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Unfrosted cupcakes can be stored at room temperature for up to 4 days or frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Tip: If you don't have buttermilk, sour milk can easily be used as a substitute. For this recipe stir together ½ cup (125mL) milk and 1-½ tsp (7mL) lemon juice and let stand for a few minutes before using to thicken.