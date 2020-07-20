If you use lovely fresh Ontario corn for this colourful summer salad, there is no need to cook it. Present the salad on a platter surrounded with sliced tomatoes.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 7 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

2 cups (500 mL)orzo pasta (12 oz/375 g)

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) small Ontario Broccoli Florets

2 cups (500 mL)fresh Ontario Corn kernels (about 3 ears)

1 cup (250 mL)each diced Ontario Sweet Red and Orange Peppers

1/2 cup (125 mL)pitted black olives, halved

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced red onion

1/4 cup (50 mL)shredded fresh Ontario Basil

1/4 cup (50 mL)chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

1/3 cup (75 mL) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 mL)white wine vinegar

1clove Ontario Garlic, minced

1/4 tsp (1 mL)hot pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

In large pot of boiling salted water, cook orzo, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes. Add broccoli and cook until broccoli is tender and pasta is al dente, about 1 minute. Drain well and refresh under cold running water; drain again. Return to pot or large bowl. Gently stir in corn, red and orange peppers, olives, onion, basil and parsley.

In measuring cup, whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, hot pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour over salad and toss gently. (Salad can be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 hours. Bring out to room temperature 30 minutes before serving.)

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (when recipe serves 8):

PROTEIN: 8 grams

FAT: 11 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 44 grams

CALORIES: 297

FIBRE: 4 grams