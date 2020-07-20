A festive dessert to serve a crowd, this can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to cut into squares

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125 mL) orange juice

1/3 cup (75 mL) orange liqueur

1 pkg (375 g) lady fingers

2 cups (500 mL) whipping cream

1/3 cup (75 mL) granulated sugar

1 lb (500 g) mascarpone cheese

Rhubarb Sauce:

6 cups (1.5 L) chopped Ontario Rhubarb

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) granulated sugar

Instructions

Rhubarb Sauce: In large saucepan over medium-high heat, stir together rhubarb and sugar until sugar dissolves. Cook, stirring frequently, for 15 to 20 minutes or until a thick sauce. Let cool.

In shallow dish, stir together orange juice and 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the orange liqueur. Dip half (about 19) of the lady fingers into mixture; arrange in single layer in 13-x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Set aside.

In deep bowl and using electric mixer, whip cream, gradually adding sugar. Stir remaining orange liqueur into mascarpone cheese. Fold whipped cream into mascarpone cheese mixture.

Spread rhubarb sauce over lady fingers. Top with half of the mascarpone cheese mixture. Dip remaining lady fingers into orange juice mixture; arrange on mascarpone mixture. Spread with remaining mascarpone cream mixture, making decorative swirls. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 48 hours. Use sharp knife and pie lifter to cut and serve in neat squares.

Nutritional information

Protein: 7.0 grams

Fat: 32.0 grams

Carbohydrates: 54.0 grams

Calories: 543