A tangy red tart cherry sauce crowns delicious crêpes for a special dessert. Sauce is also delicious over pancakes or plain cheesecake.

Preparation Time: 45 minutes

Standing Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves 4 (Makes 8 crêpes)

Crepes:

2 Ontario Eggs

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) Ontario Milk

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tbsp (25 mL) granulated sugar

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

3 tbsp (45 mL) melted butter, cooled

Topping:

4 cups (1 L) fresh Ontario Red Tart Cherries, pitted

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

3 tbsp (45 mL) cornstarch

1/2 tsp (2 mL) almond extract

2-2/3 cups (650 mL) vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup (125 mL) toasted sliced almonds

In blender or food processor, combine eggs, milk, flour, sugar, vanilla, salt and 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the butter; blend until smooth. Pour into large bowl or glass measure; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

Heat 9-inch (23 cm) nonstick skillet over medium heat. Gently stir batter. Brush pan with 1 tsp (5 mL) of the remaining butter. When skillet is hot, pour 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the batter into centre of pan, swirling pan to coat bottom; cook for about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Flip over and cook for

45 seconds. Transfer to waxed paper- lined plate. Repeat with remaining batter and butter. (Wrap cooled crepes and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze in airtight container for up to 1 month.)

Topping: In large bowl, mix together cherries and 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the sugar. Let stand for 30 minutes. In sieve over medium bowl, drain cherries; measure 1 cup (250 mL) of juice. In large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in cherry juice; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cherries and almond extract. Cook until hot, about 2 minutes. (Make ahead: cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.)

To serve, scoop about 1/3 cup (75 mL) of ice cream on one side of each crêpe near the edge; fold in half twice to form cone shape. Spoon sauce over top; sprinkle with almonds. Serve immediately.