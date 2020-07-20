Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Crêpes with Ice Cream and Cherry Topping
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 2:20PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 2:24PM EDT
(Elly Fairytale/Pexels)
A tangy red tart cherry sauce crowns delicious crêpes for a special dessert. Sauce is also delicious over pancakes or plain cheesecake.
Preparation Time: 45 minutes
Standing Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves 4 (Makes 8 crêpes)
Crepes:
- 2 Ontario Eggs
- 1-1/4 cups (300 mL) Ontario Milk
- 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) granulated sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) melted butter, cooled
Topping:
- 4 cups (1 L) fresh Ontario Red Tart Cherries, pitted
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) almond extract
- 2-2/3 cups (650 mL) vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) toasted sliced almonds
In blender or food processor, combine eggs, milk, flour, sugar, vanilla, salt and 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the butter; blend until smooth. Pour into large bowl or glass measure; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
Heat 9-inch (23 cm) nonstick skillet over medium heat. Gently stir batter. Brush pan with 1 tsp (5 mL) of the remaining butter. When skillet is hot, pour 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the batter into centre of pan, swirling pan to coat bottom; cook for about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Flip over and cook for
45 seconds. Transfer to waxed paper- lined plate. Repeat with remaining batter and butter. (Wrap cooled crepes and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze in airtight container for up to 1 month.)
Topping: In large bowl, mix together cherries and 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the sugar. Let stand for 30 minutes. In sieve over medium bowl, drain cherries; measure 1 cup (250 mL) of juice. In large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in cherry juice; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cherries and almond extract. Cook until hot, about 2 minutes. (Make ahead: cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.)
To serve, scoop about 1/3 cup (75 mL) of ice cream on one side of each crêpe near the edge; fold in half twice to form cone shape. Spoon sauce over top; sprinkle with almonds. Serve immediately.