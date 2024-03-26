Maple Apple Tostadas
Get the kids into the kitchen this March Break to help make these tasty treats for dessert. Sautéed apples and maple syrup are the perfect topping for the crispy cinnamon-sugar tostadas.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 17 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Tostadas:
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, melted
- 4 small flour tortillas (7-inch/18 cm)
Topping:
- 3 Ontario Apples, peeled and cut into thin slices
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) Ontario Whipping Cream, whipped
- Ground cinnamon
Instructions
Tostadas: In small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Place tortillas on parchment paper-lined large, rimmed baking sheet. Brush with half of the butter. Sprinkle with half of the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Turn tortillas over; repeat with remaining butter and cinnamon-sugar. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 5 minutes. Flip tortillas; bake for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden. Set aside (tortillas will crisp as they cool).
Topping: In large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook apples, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add maple syrup and cook, stirring, for about 4 minutes or until apples are softened and glazed.
Spoon apples with syrup onto tostadas. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.
Nutritional information
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 4 grams
FAT: 17 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 68 grams
CALORIES: 440
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 380 mg
