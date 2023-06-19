Key Lime Pie

Silky-smooth yet tart filling meets sweet graham crust to make your taste buds shout out for more. The perfect dessert for any occasion.

Ingredients

½ cup butter, melted

1 tbsp butter, at room temperature

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

2 tbsp granulated sugar

4 egg yolks

2 cans (300 mL each) sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup fresh key lime juice

½ cup 35% whipping cream

½ tsp vanilla extract

key lime slices and zest for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 9-inch (23 cm) pie plate with 1 tbsp (15 mL) butter; line bottom of pan with piece of parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Using back of spoon, press graham mixture firmly onto bottom and sides of prepared pie plate. Bake for 8 minutes until lightly brown.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, condensed milk and lime juice until thick. Pour into prepared crust and smooth top with back of spoon. Bake until center is set but does not quiver when pan is nudged, 20 to 25 minutes. Place on rack to cool completely. Refrigerate to chill 3 hours.

In a medium bowl, with electric mixer, beat whipping cream and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Garnish chilled pie with whipped cream, sliced limes and lime zest.

Tip: Try using ginger cookie crumb instead of graham cracker crumb for a more spicy twist on the classic crumb.

Nutritional Facts

FAT: 31 g

SODIUM: 360 mg

CARBOHYDRATES: 71 g

FIBRE: 1 g

SUGARS: 59 g

PROTEIN: 11 g

Excellent source of vitamin A, riboflavin, vitamin B12, pantothenate, choline and selenium. Good source of niacin and calcium.

Brought to you by: Egg Farmers of Ontario