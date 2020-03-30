The crispy meringue and luscious apple topping can be made a day before. Keep the meringue in an airtight container until you are ready to serve.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 1-1/2 hours

Serves 6 to 8

6 Ontario Organic Egg White, at room temperature

1/4 tsp (1 mL) cream of tartar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla

8 small Ontario organic apples

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

2 tbsp (25 mL) brown sugar

pinch

cinnamon and salt

1/3 cup (75 mL) brandy

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) Ontario Organic Yogurt or Ontario Organic Light Sour cream

Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place egg whites, cream of tartar and salt in large mixing bowl. Beat with electric mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Continue beating at medium speed while gradually adding sugar a tablespoon at a time. Continue beating until stiff glossy peaks form. beat in vanilla.

Spoon mixture onto baking sheet, spreading into a 10-inch (25 cm) circle. With back of spoon, form mixture into a nest shape with a hollow about 5 inches (12 cm) wide in center.

Bake in 250˚F (120˚C) oven for 1-1/2 hours. turn off heat, but leave pavlova in oven for another hour. Transfer to serving plate.

Before serving, slice off top half of pavova. Thinly slice unpeeled apples. Melt butter in large skillet over medium

Nutritional Information:

Serving: (when recipe serves 8)

Protein: 4 grams

Fat: 5 grams

Carbohydrate: 42 grams

Calories: 229