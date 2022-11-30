Apple Cranberry Oat Tart

While it looks like pastry skills are needed for this tart, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the pastry is made in a food processor. Oatmeal has been added for texture and flavour, complementing the apples and cranberries.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

3/4 cup (175 mL) large flake oats

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) brown sugar, lightly packed

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking soda, ground ginger and salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 Ontario Egg, lightly whisked

Filling:

3 Ontario Apples

2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh or frozen Ontario Cranberries, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp (25 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla

Icing sugar

Lightly sweetened whipped cream

Instructions

In food processor fitted with metal blade, add oats. Process until finely ground. Add flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger and salt. Process until mixed. Add butter; pulse until blended. Add egg; process and until dough starts forming into big clumps.

Press about 2/3 of the dough into bottom and up side of 9-1/2 inch (24 cm) round fluted tart pan with 1-inch (2.5 cm) sides and removable bottom. Refrigerate until ready to fill.

Filling: Peel and core apples. Slice into thin wedges, that are no thicker than 1/4-inch (0.5 cm). You should have about 3-1/2 cups (875 mL). Place in large bowl; toss with lemon juice. Stir in cranberries, sugar, nutmeg and vanilla. Spoon into chilled prepared crust.

Pinch about 1 tbsp (15 mL) of remaining dough, flatten into disc; place on filling. Repeat with remaining dough, placing on filling. Dough should not completely cover fruit. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until pastry is a deep brown colour and fruit has softened, 25 to 30 minutes. Place on wire rack; cool completely. Dust with icing sugar and serve with dollop of whipped cream.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 10)

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 35 grams

CALORIES: 243

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 180 mg