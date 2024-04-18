2 suspects allegedly followed young girl in eastern Ontario, OPP looking to identify them

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking to identify two men after receiving a complaint alleging the suspects approached a young girl in the North Glengarry Township.

Police say they received a call saying a vehicle with two men inside approached a girl while walking in the area of Sandfield Avenue around 4:35 p.m.

The OPP adds the suspects allegedly tried to engage the girl in conversation, but when they were not successful, they left the area.

The vehicle is described as a white Dodge caravan (possibly carrying an enclosed trailer), police say.

The driver is described as being in his 60's and having a thin built. At the time, he was wearing a white tank top. The passenger suspect is describes as being bald and in his 40’s.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and the two suspects, or with video footage is asked to contact the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.