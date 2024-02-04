2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash

A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision involved a passenger car and a pickup truck or sport utility-style vehicle at the intersection of Highway 17 and O'Brian Road at approximately 3 p.m.

One child and an adult were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The age of the child is unknown at this time.

Highway 17 remains closed in both directions from Bruce Street to Gilligan Road. Detours are currently in place.

The time of reopening is currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released when it becomes available.