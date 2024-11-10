2 adults, 8-month-old dead following 2-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

Three people, including an eight-month-old have died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Saturday afternoon, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call around 1:15 p.m. reporting a crash in Quinte West, Ont. on the westbound lanes of the highway, west of the County Road 40 interchange.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found "a mini-van had collided with the rear of a tractor trailer."

The victims were the occupants of the mini-van, they are all from Laval, Que. There were four people inside the mini-van, including two adults, an infant and a child. The adults, a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The infant, an eight-month-old, later died at the hospital, police say. A four-year-old was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the trailer was not injured.

Following the incident, the westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for investigation.

The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.