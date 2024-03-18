2,800 customers without power in Centretown: Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa says a large part of Centretown is experiencing a power outage on Monday morning.

The utility company's outage map says it is experiencing outages in the areas between Wellington Street and Raymond Street north to south and Bronson Avenue and Metcalfe Street west to east.

The outage began shortly before 10:20 a.m. and 2,743 customers are currently without power.

Hydro Ottawa says the outage is the result of equipment failure. Crews are currently inspecting the system equipment.

OUTAGE UPDATE: Power is expected to be restored for outage in Somerset ward by 12:30 PM. https://t.co/G2Dc54Y4mC #OttawaOutage [10:27 AM] — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) March 18, 2024

The estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m.

"Outage and estimated time of restoration updates will be provided as details become available," Hydro Ottawa says.