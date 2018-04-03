

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a fatal collision on the corner of Merivale and Viewmount late Monday night that's left two people dead.

Paramedics say one vehicle t-boned another at the intersection around 11:40 p.m. Two occupants of one vehicle, a 54-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were taken to hospital in cardiac arrest. Another victim in the second vehicle refused treatment on scene.

Both people taken to hospital have been pronounced dead.

Merivale is closed from Viewmount to Collonade as police investigate.

More to come.