Ottawa Police have charged 19-year-old John Wells of Ottawa in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 17 year old boy at a Barrhaven construction site Monday night.

Police say they were called to the Mattamy Homes construction site at the end of Freshwater Way at around 8:40 p.m.

Sources tell CTV News a pick-up truck got stuck in the mud, so Wells and the victim hopped in some heavy machinery to try and push the truck out. The 17 year old was struck by the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe alcohol was a factor.

Wells faces several charges, including:

Dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death

Impaired driving causing death

Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in the blood

Taking motor vehicle without consent

Criminal negligence causing death

Well appeared in show cause court Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Mattamy Homes says it is impossible to lock up construction sites like the one in Barrhaven because crews need access to the roads in case of emergency. Construction continued at the site Tuesday morning.

The victim is a former Ottawa-Carleton District School Board student. In a statement, the board says, "The OCDSB was saddened to learn about the death of a young man in our community. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and those directly affected by this tragic incident. Any students affected by this incident will be supported through the resources of our tragic events response teams."

Police continue to investigate.