18-year-old accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting child in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested following a reported sexual assault.

Police were called at 8 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible kidnapping at an apartment building in the Lac-Beauchamp area. At the scene, a young girl said a stranger had confined and sexually assaulted her.

A suspect was arrested late in the evening and he remains in custody.

Police said charges of kidnapping, sexual interference and sexual assault with a weapon are being recommended.

The accused was not identified in a news release Friday. Police added they would not be providing any additional information in order to protect the identity of the victim in this case.