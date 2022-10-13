16-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly fleeing RIDE check

Ottawa police say a 16-year-old is facing numerous charges, including fleeing police, after allegedly refusing to stop for a RIDE check.

Police were conducting a RIDE check (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) at the Terry Fox off-ramp from Highway 417 when, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a driver refused to stop.

Ottawa police allege the driver eventually lost control of the car at the intersection of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue and struck a fence on private property. The suspect got out of the car and ran away, but was quickly arrested.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous driving, damage to property exceeding $5,000, obstructing a police officer, and possession of a schedule I substance.

Police allege the youth does not have a valid driver’s licence.