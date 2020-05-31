OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the city and two new deaths.

According to the latest epidemiology report from OPH, there have been 1,951 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Ottawa Public Health says the actual number of infections could be between 5 and 30 times the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

The median age for infections in Ottawa is 56 years. The youngest confirmed infection was in a four-month-old, while the oldest was 105.

244 people have died from the disease so far.

The median age for deaths is 86. One 39-year-old is the youngest Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19, while the oldest was 105. There have been eight people under the age of 60 who have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The number of resolved cases has risen to 1,595, leaving 112 active known cases with 36 people in hospital.

There are 18 ongoing outbreaks at institutions including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and shelters.

Ottawa still in "orange" status

The number of active cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in Ottawa has been steadily dropping throughout the month of May. What began as more than 600 active cases has fallen to 112.

Ottawa Public Health continues to urge residents to practice physical distancing and frequent hand-washing and to wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult or impossible.

Ottawa remains in the "orange" status, according to the latest COVID-19 dashboard report from OPH. Orange means Ottawa is seeing, "Decreasing spread and few outbreaks, some hospital capacity and some health care worker infections, some ability to isolate cases/quarantine contacts, and 50-75% testing capacity."

The number of tests performed in Ottawa on May 30 was just below 500. More than 500 tests were performed each day May 26-29.