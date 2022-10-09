14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec

It's the tenth year for Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) It's the tenth year for Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina