14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month.
Pumpkinferno
Pumpkinferno is back for its 11th season at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. this Halloween season.
Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit of over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in a picturesque 19th-century backdrop.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village runs until Oct. 30.
Pumpkinferno at Fort Henry
Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. is transformed into an enchanted wonderland that is Pumpkinferno this Halloween.
Seven-thousand artificial pumpkins will be lit up each night.
Pumpkinfero runs until Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased online.
Pumpkinferno will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg and at Fort Henry in Kingston. (KImberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
Saunders Farm
The 31st Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm on Bleeks Road, with daytime and nighttime fun.
The Fall Pumpkin Days include pumpkins, mazes, haunted hayrides, bounce on the jumbo jumpers, pick a pumpkin and enjoy an Original Puppet Show.
At night, Saunders Farm is the scariest place to be. The 31st year of fright features five immersive haunts including the Coven, Haunted Hayride, The Barn of Terror, Shambles, The Cemetery Crypt and a new stage show. To limit the number of visitors on the farm, visits must be booked in advance.
Pumpkin Season and FrightFest at Saunders Farm runs until Oct. 31.
For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/fall/.
The Sawmill
The Sawmill 2: Underground is at Lansdowne until Oct. 31.
Saunders Farm invites you to checkout the Sawmill, saying "This fall, we're digging deeper."
"In 2008, the City of Ottawa began demolition of the southside Grandstand at Lansdowne Park. After the dust settled, a hidden world emerged from the debris. And then, we found the lost colony of millworkers from early ByTown days … buried under the stands. They hadn't had contact with the outside world for more than a century," Saunders Farm says on The Sawmill website.
"In 2001, more than 15,000 people risked their lives attempting to secure the site from this colony. Many of those people are still missing. So, this fall, we're digging deeper!"
For tickets, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.
Deadwood Haunted Drive
Take a haunted drive at Deadwood at Wesley Clover Parks Campground in Ottawa.
It's a haunted drive-thru experience, where you will experience six spine-chilling, hair-raising horror sets, "With live actors, dazzling special effects, coordinated lighting and sound and unfortgettable scares all from the comfort… or discomfort of your vehicle," says the website.
Deadwood runs from Oct. 14 to Halloween at Wesley Clover Parks.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodottawa.ca.
SKreamers
SKreamers is alive at Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa this Halloween season.
"Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the side laboratory and front barn," says the sKreamers website.
Tickets include the scary wagon ride and a tour of two scary houses of horror.
SKremers runs until Oct. 31. For tickets and information, visit https://skreamers.ca/.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Chrysler, Ont. invites you to Acres of Terror, billed as "Eastern Ontario's Most Terrifying Halloween attraction."
The 30th year of Acres of Terror features the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.
Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 30.
For tickets, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/acres-of-terror.
Pumpkin Fest
Proulx Farm invites you to join in the fun at the 28th annual Pumpkin Fest.
The fun includes hay structures, Go Pedal tricycles, giant outdoor play parks, petting farm, family-friendly wagon ride, pick-your-own pumpkin, and more.
Pumpkin Fest runs until Oct. 31.
For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
FALL FUN ON THE FARM
The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm.
Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.
The Log Farm is hosting Halloween Costume Day on Oct. 29 and 30.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.
Ottawa & Area Ghost Tours
The Haunted Walk hosts ghost tours and paranormal adventures in Ottawa, Gatineau and Kingston.
Check out the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa, the Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour, the Ghosts of the Mackenzie King Estate Walking Tour in Gatineau Park, and Tales from the Mausoleum at Beechwood Cemetery.
In Kingston, don't miss the Paranormal Investigations at Murney Tower tour, the Ghosts of Queen's University Tour and the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston.
For more information on Haunted Walk tours in Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and eastern Ontario, visit the website.
Historic Cemetery Tours
Tour the grounds at Billings Estate and the Settler's Cemetery at dusk this Halloween season.
During the one-hour tour, hear true tales of death, burial and disease from 19th century Bytown and Gloucester Townships.
The tours are Fridays and Saturdays at dusk until Nov. 12.
For more information, visit Ottawa.ca.
Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours
It's the fifth season of the Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tour.
The tour creators are resurrecting the stories of Stittsville's past as well as additions to the legends.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stittsville-haunted-heritage-tours-2022-tickets-402944446687
Haunted Heritage House
The Smiths Falls Heritage House Museum presents the Haunted Heritage House.
The event runs Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29th.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/haunted-heritage-house-tickets-186262294537?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
Pontiac Haunted Tour
Aventure Outaouais will take you on a haunted tour of historical locations in the small town of Bristol, Que.
The Pontiac Haunted Tour will teach you about Canada's first registered poltergeist, the lost lumberman's bride, and so much more.
The tour includes transportation from Ottawa and Gatineau.
The Pontiac Haunted Tour is offered every Tuesday night until the end of October.
For more information, visit the Aventure Outaouais website.
