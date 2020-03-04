OTTAWA -- Motorists are being buried by parking tickets on a busy road across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

By-law Services officers have issued 815 tickets for parking over the two-hour limit on Lynda Lane between Jan. 1 and March 2.

Signs posted on Lynda Lane snow motorists can park for a maximum of two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m..

The fine for parking in excess of the posted time limit is $60, with an early payment option of $40.

On Tuesday morning, CTV News Ottawa reported By-law Services officers have issued 3,937 tickets to motorists for parking in a “No-Stopping Zone” on Lynda Lane over the past two winters.

A “No Stopping Zone” parking restriction is in place between Dec. 1 and March 31 on a section of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road.

In a statement to CTVNewsOttawa.ca, By-law Services spokesperson Alison Sandor said “it is important to note that parking in a No Stopping Zone may pose a safety hazard. This is a higher priority offence than parking in excess of the posted time limits.”

Lynda Lane is a popular parking spot for patients, visitors and staff of the Ottawa Hospital. Some patients and visitors have complained about a lack of parking at the General Campus, forcing them to parking on the road.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Hospital spokesperson Michaela Schreiter said “recognizing the needs of patients and visitors who park at the hospital frequently or for longer periods of time. The Ottawa Hospital offers a variety of parking pass options for both short-and-long-term stays, as well as in-and-out privileges for all three campuses, and jockey parking services during peak hours.”