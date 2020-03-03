OTTAWA -- Motorists have paid more than $400,000 in fines over the past two winters for parking in a “No-Stopping Zone” across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

By-Law Services officers have issued 3,937 tickets to motorists for parking illegally on a section of Lynda Lane approaching Smyth Road since the new rules for winter parking on the street were introduced in 2018.

A “No-Stopping Zone” parking restriction is in place between Dec. 1 and Mar. 31 on a section of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane Park to Smyth Road. Signs along the rest of the street show motorists can park for up to two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

By-Law Services tells CTV News Ottawa that between Dec. 1, 2019 and March 2, 1,877 tickets have been issued to motorists parking in the “No Stopping Zone” on Lynda Lane.

Between Dec. 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, By-Law Services officers issued 2,060 tickets for parking in the “No Stopping Zone.”

The fine for parking in a “No Stopping Zone” is $120, with an early payment option of $100.

In a statement to CTVNewsOttawa.ca, By-law Services spokesperson Alison Sandor says “this is the second winter that this parking restrictions has been in place in order to ensure access for emergency vehicles during winter months when snow banks can hinder such access.”

The statement adds “the restriction is clearly signed with the dates shown.”

By-law Services reminds motorists to read all posted signage before parking.

Motorists have taken to social media to express frustration with the “No Stopping Zone”, noting a parking sign is located under the “No Stopping Zone” sign.

@JLeiper parking here for years to pick up sick Mom when hospital parking full. Now $100 ticket. City has become greedy and cruel. Lots of tickets again this Sun. How much $$$ has city made since Dec. on citizens’ sad family obligations. https://t.co/7fzeMIp5b7 — Debra Rohac (@DebraRohac) March 2, 2020

Responding to questions about the restrictions on Twitter on Monday, Coun. Jean Cloutier said “the winter restrictions have been in place for years. The parking time limits are in place to ensure a regular turnover of spots for visitors.”