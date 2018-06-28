

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have charged one woman and are looking for a second after an alleged assault in the west end.

Police claim two women broke into a home on Greenwood Ave. at around 3:00 p.m. Monday and attacked the 25-year-old woman inside with pepper spray and a knife.

The victim was seriously injured. She remains in hospital in stable condition.

23-year-old Lainie McConnell turned herself in Wednesday, police say. She's now facing charges of breaking and entering, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering death threats.

A second woman is still being sought. She's described as white, 5'6" to 5'7", with long brown hair, and crooked or possibly missing teeth. She has several tattoos on her arms and legs, including a blue tattoo on one thigh and an orange one on the other. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black tank top.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call West Criminal Investigation at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.