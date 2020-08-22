OTTAWA -- The final long weekend of summer is just two weeks away. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 13 things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec before the unofficial end of summer.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride is bringing people together online through a series of free Virtual Pride events steamed directly, "wherever we are" this year.

Capital Pride runs Aug. 23 to 30, with all events online.

For more information, visit capitalpride.ca

Drive In Concert Series

Wesley Clover Parks is inviting you to enjoy the "drive-in experience" this summer.

The Budweiser Zero Drive-In Concert Series presents "The Trews" at Wesley Clover Parks on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Tickets are available at thedriveinottawa.ca

The Sheepdogs also perform at Wesley Clover Parks on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Drive-In BINGO in Perth

The Perth and District Agricultural Society hosts Drive-In BINGO on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a fun night of BINGO with friends, in the comfort of your vehicle. Minimum to play is $10.

For more information, visit perthfair.com

Cobden 'Virtual' Fair 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to shift the Cobden Fair online this year.

Enjoy a rural scavenger hunt, virtual fairbook, online auction and an BBQ on Aug. 29.

Visit cobdenfair.com for details.

Motorsport racing

Calabogie Motorsports presents the "Calabogie Cup Race Weekend" Aug. 28 to 30.

The weekend of Sept. 5 to 7 includes Motorcycle Track Day and Exotic Car Experience.

For more information, visit calabogiemotorsports.com

The Brockville Ontario Speedway hosts racing on Aug. 29 and Sept 5.

For more information visit brockvillespeedway.com

Counting down to the end of beach season

The City of Ottawa's public beaches are open at Mooney's Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island until Aug. 30. Lifeguards will be on duty daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Britannia Beach remains closed for the summer

Ottawa's splash pads are open for the summer.

The City of Ottawa's wading pools will close on ether Aug. 24 or Aug. 28.

The National Capital Commission's beaches at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake, La Peche Lake and Leamy Lake in Gatineau are open until Labour Day.

Cycle, run and walk on Ottawa's parkways until Labour Day

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to motor vehicle traffic between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue daily until September 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the Queen Elizabeth Drive daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald (westbound) is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends between Booth Street and Carling Avenue until September 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends from Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard until September 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paddling on the Rideau Canal

You can go for a paddle on the Rideau Canal.

You can rent kayaks, Stand Up Paddleboards, Pedal Boats and Canoes at the Dow's Lake pavilion.

For more information, visit dowslake.com

Water parks

Mont Cascades water park is open for the summer. Enjoy heated pools and water slides, including Mammoth River, Rapids River and Black Magic. Mont Cascades is located on Chemin du Mont-des-Cascades in Cantley.

Fun on the river

Paul's Boat Line offers a 90 minute cruise along the Ottawa River.

Rideau Canal Cruise: Enjoy a 90 minute cruise to discover the Rideau Canal, from the Ottawa River to Dow's Lake.

Ottawa City Rafting is open along the Ottawa River in Ottawa. Depart from Britannia Beach and enjoy a trip on the Ottawa River to the Canadian War Museum.

OWL Rafting in Foresters Falls is also open for the summer. Enjoy rafting, camping, a sandy beach and more.

Rafting Momentum in Bryson, Quebec is open for the summer.

Wilderness Tours Adventure Resort is open. Enjoy rafting, kayaking and bungee. Wilderness Tours is located in Foresters Falls, west of Ottawa.

Museums and tours

Most museums in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario have reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at the museums and tours available this summer.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Thursday through Sunday.

Canadian Museum of History is open Thursday through Sunday

Canadian War Museum is open Thursday through Sunday

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday

Vanier Museoparc is offering outdoor guided tours this summer

Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg is open for the summer.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Thursday through Sunday.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission presents Kingston Pen Tours. Tour the Kingston Penitentiary this summer.

Animal Kingdom/Aquatic World/Reptiles

Brockville's Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing. Dive into the aquatic world, enjoy the Otter Experience and other exhibits.

Little Ray's Reptile Zoo in Sarsfield is open for private tours.

Parc Omega in Montebello is open for the summer.

The Sound and Light Show on Parliament Hill – virtually

Due to COVID-19, the Sound and Light Show on Parliament Hill "Northern Lights" will be hosted virtually.

Witness the wonder of Northern Lights by organizing your own screening night.

Northern Lights is a journey through Canada's history with key figures, events and achievements from Canadian history brought to life using five distinct artistic styles.