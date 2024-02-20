OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 120 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Augusta Township by OPP

    Two people are facing drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant in Augusta Township, according to Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X) Two people are facing drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant in Augusta Township, according to Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X)
    Two people are facing drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant in Augusta Township, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

    OPP says while an investigation started in January, a search warrant was executed on Thursday at a location on County Road-2. During the execution of the search warrant, officers seized around 120 grams of suspected cocaine and 10 grams of suspected fentanyl.

    Richard Baker, 41, of Augusta Township and Jessee Moore, 30, of Prescott have been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    Moore was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on March 29.

    Baker is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

