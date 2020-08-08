OTTAWA -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a number of events, there are still lots of things to do with family and friends in the national capital region.

CTV News Ottawa looks at 12 things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the month of August.

The Drive-In Experience at Wesley Clover Parks

Wesley Clover Parks invites you to enjoy the "drive-in experience" this summer. Check out movies, live entertainment and events.

Aug. 11: The Reklaws

Aug: 15 Baby Shark with Max and Ruby (two shows: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Aug 16: Splash N' Boots (10 a.m.)

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

A Midsummer Night's Scream

Saunders Farm presents a "Midsummer Night's Scream" Aug. 14 and 15.

It's a Halloween sneak-peak event with limited tickets available.

To purchase tickets, visit the Saunders Farm website.

Saunders Farm is also offering campfires for groups up to ten people and a two-hour summer visit, including a bounce on the GIANT Jumbo jumpers.

NAC at the Philadelphia Folk Festival

The National Arts Centre is hosting an all-Canadian stage at the socially distanced digital Philadelphia Folk Festival on Aug. 14.

The 13-act lineup features some of your favourite emerging musicians.

Tickets for the livestream are available on the NAC's website.

Museums and tours

Museums in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario have started to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Thursday through Sunday.

Canadian Museum of History is open Thursday through Sunday

Canadian War Museum is open Thursday through Sunday

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday

Vanier Museoparc is offering outdoor guided tours this summer

Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg is open for the summer.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Thursday through Sunday.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum opens to the public on Aug. 14. The museum will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission presents Kingston Pen Tours. Tour the Kingston Penitentiary this summer.

Fun on the river

Paul's Boat Line offers a 90 minute cruise along the Ottawa River.

Rideau Canal Cruise: Enjoy a 90 minute cruise to discover the Rideau Canal, from the Ottawa River to Dow's Lake.

Ottawa City Rafting is open along the Ottawa River in Ottawa. Depart from Britannia Beach and enjoy a trip on the Ottawa River to the Canadian War Museum.

OWL Rafting in Foresters Falls is also open for the summer. Enjoy rafting, camping, a sandy beach and more.

Rafting Momentum in Bryson, Quebec is open for the summer.

Wilderness Tours Adventure Resort is open. Enjoy rafting, kayaking and bungee. Wilderness Tours is located in Foresters Falls, west of Ottawa.

Animal Kingdom/Aquatic World/Reptiles

Brockville's Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing. Dive into the aquatic world, enjoy the Otter Experience and other exhibits.

Little Ray's Reptile Zoo in Sarsfield is open for private tours.

Parc Omega in Montebello is open for the summer.

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

The Orleans Market is open on Thursdays.

Ottawa Free Tours

"The most fun money can't buy," according to the Ottawa Free Tours website.

Since 2015, Ottawa Free Tours has been offering free (tip-based) walking tours of downtown Ottawa.

Visit the National War Memorial, Sparks Street, Parliament Hill and the ByWard Market.

For more information, visit ottawafreetour.com

Capital Pride

In-person events have been cancelled for Capital Pride this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have announced plans for a series of free Virtual Pride events Aug. 23 to 30.

Events include a Flag Raising Ceremony on Aug. 23, Youth Got Pride on Aug. 24, the Capital Pride Pageant on Aug. 26 and the Virtual Pride Parade on Aug. 30.

For more information, visit capitalpride.ca

Virtual Russell Fair

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Russell Fair.

Instead, organizers are offering a virtual Russell Fair, including virtual exhibits and the "Russell Township's Got Talent."

For more information, visit russellfair.com

Cobden "Virtual" Fair 2020

The Cobden Fair is hosting a virtual exhibit at the end of summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a rural scavenger hunt, virtual Fairbook, online auction and BBQ.

For more information, visit www.cobdenfair.com

The Sound and Light Show on Parliament Hill – virtually

Due to COVID-19, the Sound and Light Show on Parliament Hill "Northern Lights" will be hosted virtually.

Witness the wonder of Northern Lights by organizing your own screening night.

Northern Lights is a journey through Canada's history with key figures, events and achievements from Canadian history brought to life using five distinct artistic styles.