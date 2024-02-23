11th season of Ottawa's I love to Skate wraps up Sunday: Ottawa Senators

Ottawa’s 11th season of the I Love to Skate program wraps up Sunday in a year-end celebration at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The celebration will start at 12:30 p.m.. It will be hosted by the Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart), in partnership with the Senators Community Foundation and the City of Ottawa, the Ottawa Senators said in a news release on Friday.

During the celebration, the more than 250 participating children and their families will be joined by dignitaries from Jumpstart, the Senators Community Foundation and the city, where they’ll skate on the same ice surface as the Ottawa Senators.

The program gives children across the city the opportunity to learn how to skate through recreational skating lessons from qualified instructors at outdoor rinks.

“Communities were identified by the City of Ottawa through an application process, which later saw children obtain a voucher redeemable at a local Canadian Tire retailer to purchase the helmet and skates required to participate in the program,” reads the release.

The program has provided more than 5,000 local youth with equipment and skating lessons since it was established in 2010.