112-year-old Scotiabank branch in Westboro to close
The century-old Scotiabank location on Richmond Road in Westboro will be shutting its doors next year.
The bank said the branch which opened in 1912 will be consolidated with its other location on Carling Avenue.
"After careful consideration we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our Scotiabank branch at 388 Richmond Road and relocate our in-person services to our branch at 1427 Carling Avenue Hampton Park Plaza on July 9, 2024," said Scotiabank spokesperson Daniela Da Silva in an emailed statement to CTV News Ottawa.
"We will share further details with customers directly and are committed to supporting our customers and employees though this transition."
Scotiabank said in October that it is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce, becoming the latest Canadian bank to trim staff amid continued economic uncertainty.
The bank said the cuts, which work out to around 2,700 staff, come as a result of bank digitization and automation, as well as streamlining efforts and shifting consumer preferences.
With files from The Canadian Press
