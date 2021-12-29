The newest additions to and promotions within the Order of Canada were released on Wednesday.

In all, 135 names were added to the distinguished list, including 11 from eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Here are the individuals from the Ottawa area appointed to the Order of Canada by Governor General Mary May Simon

Officers

The Honourable Justice Hugh L. Fraser, O.C., Ottawa, Ont.

For his transformative contributions to Canadian sport as an internationally recognized expert in sports law and as a former Olympian.

Tomson Highway, O.C., Gatineau, Que.

For his sustained and distinguished contributions to theatre and Canadian culture as one of our foremost playwrights and novelists.

(This is a promotion within the Order.)

Edward J. Ratushny, O.C., O.Ont., Q.C., Ottawa, Ont.

For his contributions to the field of administrative law, and for his leadership in sports arbitration and law.

Graham David Sher, O.C., Ottawa, Ont.

For his contributions to public health and for being instrumental in the development of Canada’s largest blood system operator.

Ian Tamblyn, O.C., Chelsea, Que.

For his enduring contributions as a folk music icon, adventurer and cultural ambassador for Canada.

D. R. Fraser Taylor, O.C., Ottawa, Ont,

For his innovative contributions to cartography, and for spearheading the theoretical and practical development of cybercartography.

Members

Lawson A. W. Hunter, C.M., Q.C., Ottawa, Ont.

For his distinguished career in government, business and private practice as one of the country’s leading competition and antitrust lawyers.

Gregory Marchildon, C.M., Gatineau, Que.

For his contributions to health care policy in Canada, and for his mentorship of the next generation of policy-oriented researchers.

Robert Duff McKeown, C.M., Chelsea, Que.

For his excellence in investigative journalism for television.

Pradeep Merchant, C.M., Greely, Ont.

For his longstanding contributions to his community, including his philanthropy and his leadership in the promotion of bilateral ties between Canada and India

George M. Thomson, C.M., Kingston, Ont.

For his contributions to family law in Canada, and for his innovative leadership as a judicial educator and mentor.

Also of note is Judy Cameron, of Oakville, Ont., who is the mother of Newstalk 580 CFRA host Kristy Cameron.

Cameron was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada for her groundbreaking career in the aviation industry and for her inspirational leadership as the first Canadian woman to be hired as a pilot for a national airline.

Author Yann Martel and former senator Murray Sinclair have also been named to the Order of Canada.