100 days until election day: What you need to know about Ottawa municipal's election
100 days until election day: What you need to know about Ottawa municipal's election
With 100 days left until Ottawa residents head to the polls to vote in the 2022 municipal election, there are 10 candidates running for mayor, seven elected officials not seeking re-election and six councillors currently running unopposed.
The 2022 municipal election is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.
There will be at least eight new councillors and a new mayor at the Ottawa Council table following the election. Mayor Jim Watson and six councillors are not seeking re-election. Coun. Catherine McKenney is running for mayor, and there will be a new ward after the election.
Nominations for councillor, mayor and school board trustee close on Aug. 19.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at everything you need to know about the municipal election campaign so far.
Candidates for mayor
There are 10 candidates running for mayor in the election.
Brandon Bay
- Brandon Bay is a software developer, who has lived in Ottawa since 2006. Bay's website lists housing and investment for green and Indigenous initiatives, Invest Ottawa programs and community-focused transit among his priorities
Bob Chiarelli
- Bob Chiarelli is a former Ottawa mayor and MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean. Chiarelli's website lists instilling leadership at Ottawa City Hall and value for your tax dollars as priorities if elected. Chiarelli's website says his background in municipal and provincial governments, "makes him the only candidate with the complete perspective for effective city and resource management to move Ottawa forward."
Bernard Couchman
- According to his campaign website, Bernard Couchman says his vision for Ottawa is to create the "World's first judgment free city by putting an end to stigmas. The voice of the Indigenous and unity." This is Couchman's third time running for mayor.
Celine Debassige
- Celine Debassige registered as a candidate for Mayor on Friday. There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa.
Graham MacDonald
- Graham MacDonald's website says he has over a decade of experience working with government agencies in regards to mortuary affairs and services, including working as a contractor for the Ontario Chief Coroners' Office. MacDonald's campaign priorities include appointing a Mental Health Officer, and conducting financial, ridership and maintenance audits of OC Transpo to ensure the system is running effectively and efficiently.
Mike Maguire
- The city of Ottawa's website lists no campaign website for Mike Maguire.
Catherine McKenney
- Catherine McKenney has served as councillor for Somerset Ward since 2014. McKenney's website says they want to create the "healthiest city in Canada. A city where transit is affordable and dependable." McKenney says they will also restore trust, transparency and accountability at City Hall; grow Ottawa's arts, entertainment and culture sector; and commits to a "greener, sustainable Ottawa with more trees and greenspace, putting climate action at the centre of all the city's decisions."
Ade Olumide
- Ade Olumide's public service includes serving as the former president of the Ottawa Taxpayer Advocacy Group and volunteering with public policy groups, neighbourhood associations and local churches. Olumide's website list his campaign platform, including a one per cent cap on taxes and fees and rural home to LRT shuttle service.
Param Singh
- Param Singh has been a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service since 2002. Singh's website outlines "My Commitment to Ottawa", including investing in affordable housing, investing in Ottawa's post COVID economic recovery, a safe and affordable transit system, and making Ottawa an inclusive city.
Mark Sutcliffe
- Mark Sutcliffe is a broadcaster and entrepreneur, who has lived in Ottawa his whole life. Sutcliffe's website says his priorities for the city of Ottawa are a "safe Ottawa," a "reliable Ottawa" and an "affordable Ottawa." Sutcliffe says he will "work hard to address housing affordability and keep taxes and recreation fees as low as possible."
New faces
There will be at least eight new councillors at Ottawa City Hall after the election, along with a new mayor.
Mayor Jim Watson and councillors Jean Cloutier, Diane Deans, Keith Egli, Jan Harder, Mathieu Fleury and Scott Moffatt have all said they will not be seeking re-election.
One current councillor is running for Mayor – Catherine McKenney.
The following wards do not have a councillor running for re-election:
- Barrhaven West
- Knoxdale-Merivale
- Gloucester-Southgate
- Rideau-Vanier
- Somserset
- Alta Vista
- Rideau-Jock (new ward name)
- Rideau South-Findlay Creek (Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne-Meehan is running in the new ward of Barrhaven East)
Coun. Eli El-Chantiry in West Carleton-March and Coun. Rick Chiarelli in College Ward have not said whether they will be seeking re-election.
Councillors running unopposed
As of July 15, six councillors seeking re-election are currently running unopposed.
- Orleans East – Cumberland: Matthew Luloff
- Orleans West – Innes: Laura Dudas
- Beacon Hill – Cyrville: Tim Tierney
- Rideau-Rockcliffe: Rawlson King
- River: Riley Brockington
- Osgoode: George Darouze
New ward
The city of Ottawa is adding a new ward for the 2022 municipal election to address population growth.
The 24th ward will be known as "Ward 24 – Barrhaven East"
City staff say the new name is for "Geographic Identification." The map for the new Barrhaven East ward boundaries is available on the city of Ottawa's website.
For a full list of candidates for mayor and councillors in 24 wards, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
Atlantic
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A group of young scouts is stuck in Zurich after they missed their flight to Toronto on Friday and Air Canada refused to honour their travel insurance, one of their mothers says.
-
Puppy reunites with owners after it was stolen outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier were reunited with their puppy Saturday afternoon after it was allegedly stolen from their neighbour’s front yard in Toronto last night.
-
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
London
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Successful Wortley Pride event despite one small hiccup
Despite an interruption the police had to get involved in, organizers of the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival say the event was a success.
-
WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
-
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Kitchener
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going to door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
-
Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a string of blazes on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. RCMP vehicle rammed by pick-up truck
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after one of their vehicles was rammed after they responded to reports of fuel theft in Wynyard, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Pandemic, recent space travel gains renewing interest in model rockets: local club
A local model rocket club, celebrating more than 50 years of operation this weekend, says its membership only grew over the pandemic as families looked for new activities.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for faking vaccine cards
A nurse in B.C. has been suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards last year.
-
Requiring side guards on trucks in Vancouver could save lives, councillors say
Two Vancouver councillors are bringing a motion forward that they say could save the lives of cyclists, pedestrians and other "vulnerable road users" in the city.
Regina
-
Severe weather reaches parts of the province
Severe weather reached parts of Saskatchewan on Friday, with potential tornado touchdowns and some damage reported.
-
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
-
Expert says Sask. gas stations are making an 'absolute killing'
Gas prices in Saskatchewan are on the decline but they aren’t low enough, according to one expert.