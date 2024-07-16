10-15 mm of rain forecasted in Ottawa as heat warnings end

Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to bring some relief from last weekend's heat as a band of storms are expected to bring rain, thunderstorms to the capital region on Tuesday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday shows showers beginning late this morning with a risk of a thunderstorms this afternoon.

Local amounts are expected to bring between 10 and 15 mm of rain with humidex values making the daytime temperature feel like 36 C.

Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm warning it issued on Monday afternoon, as a line of thunderstorms brought heavy downpours and wind to the region. While the forecaster had predicted some storms could bring up to 100 mm of rain, only approximately 18 mm of rain fell on the Ottawa airport on Monday.

Tonight's forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday morning with rain returning in the afternoon.

Wednesday's forecast shows sunny conditions in the morning and then a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach 28 C, but could feel like 34 C with the humidity.

Temperatures in the mid-20's and clearer skies are expected into the weekend.

Thursday's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.