1 taken to hospital after car strikes La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market

    A car struck the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.

    Initial information suggests a black vehicle ran into the grocer located on George Street, causing damage to the front of the store at around 3:45 p.m.

    Firefighters and police immediately responded to the scene to assess the situation.

    Loud hissing could be heard at the scene, before it was turned off by firefighters. Ottawa police said the vehicle had also hit a gas line.

    Ottawa Police said some evacuations could have been required with the potential for a gas leak. Enbridge was also sent to the scene to assess the situation.

    Police closed George Street between ByWard Market Square and Sussex Drive during the investigation. The area has since been deemed safe and the road has reopened.

    There are no details at this time on what caused the crash.

    Ottawa Paramedics said one man was taken to hospital in stable condition. Another person was released at the scene. 

    The vehicle was removed from the scene just before 7 p.m. 

    La Bottega's ByWard Market location has been in business since 1995.

