1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end

A fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was caused by one of the vehicles going the wrong way on the highway, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

One person is dead and two other people were treated for serious injuries following the crash in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at the Aviation Parkway shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Video from the MTO traffic cameras show two badly damaged vehicles on the highway, including one vehicle in the ditch.

OPP Const. Michael Fathi says one of the vehicles involved in the crash was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

"The investigation is still ongoing," Fathi told CTV News Ottawa.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of the Queensway are closed between Innes Road and the Hwy. 174 split.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.