OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 arrested, another taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after Mechanicsville assault

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says more than 20 people overdosed over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says more than 20 people overdosed over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    One man has been arrested and another is being treated for critical injuries following an early morning assault in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

    Ottawa Police said in a post to social media that officers were called at 4:20 a.m. on Monday to the 100 block of Forward Avenue, between Burnside Avenue and Emmerson Avenue in response to an assault.

    Police said in the same post that the man was found with 'serious injuries' and taken to hospital.

    In an update by Ottawa Paramedics, public information officer Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News Ottawa that they received the call at 4:32 a.m. and found an adult male with critical injuries upon arrival. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say a male suspect was located during the investigation and was arrested. Police did not provide further details on the suspect or the nature of the assault.

    Roads were briefly closed in the area and have since re-opened.

    The police's Central Investigations Section is continuing the investigation.

     

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News