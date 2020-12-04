OTTAWA -- Thirty-six more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reports 1,780 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday, including 36 in Ottawa.

The 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa comes after 41 new cases on Thursday and 46 new cases on Wednesday.

There are 633 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 433 new cases of COVID-19 in Peel Region on Friday. York Region reported 152 new cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports four new cases of COVID-19.

There are seven new cases in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health

Four new cases reported in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Two new cases reported in Renfrew County