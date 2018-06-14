

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A rash of thefts from vehicles this year has prompted Ottawa Police to remind drivers to protect the valuables in their cars.

Since January 1, there have been 1,662 reported thefts from vehicles across the city. Over half of those reported incidents occurred within downtown Ottawa.

Police say suspects are either opening unlocked car doors or breaking windows.

Cst. Stephanie Lemieux says “thieves are literally going door to door looking for an unlocked vehicle, and once they gain entry, they go through the entire car, including the trunk.”

Police recommend drivers place the “All Valuables Removed” sign on their car window to let would-be-thieves know not to bother searching the vehicle.