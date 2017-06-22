

CTV Ottawa





A good Samaritan rescued a Kemptville skunk from a stinky situation this week.

Facebook user Tina SG sent a video to CTV Ottawa Thursday showing the skunk wandering around outside a car wash with a McDonald's McFlurry cup stuck on its head.

The video shows Tina's attempts to coax the skunk, clearly disoriented and distressed, over to her.

After a couple of minutes of her efforts, the skunk eventually gets close enough for her to take the cup off.

While the plastic lid remained around the skunk's neck, it appeared much more steady on its feet after the woman removed the cup.

"I knew I might get sprayed big time and my day would be ruined but I went for it!" Tina wrote on Facebook. "I'm shaking right now lol but I got it off!"