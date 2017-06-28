Woman killed in two vehicle crash in Long Sault
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9:57AM EDT
A woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Long Sault.
It happened in the westbound lanes of Hwy 401 east of the Moulinette Road exit around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision caused a van to rollover and a car to enter the median.
The woman driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger in the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man driving the car was treated for minor injuries.
The OPP is investigating the cause of the crash.