

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Long Sault.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Hwy 401 east of the Moulinette Road exit around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision caused a van to rollover and a car to enter the median.

The woman driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger in the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the car was treated for minor injuries.

The OPP is investigating the cause of the crash.